Home Opener Tickets
Get presale tickets, available now at a discounted price for a limited time only. Rising’s season kicks off on March 8.
Phoenix Rising Names Pa-Modou Kah Head Coach
Learn more about the new gaffer.
Be there for every match next season.
Now taking deposits for 2025, with season ticket packages starting at just $200.
Soccer Ball
Join us at the Annual Soccer Ball charity fundraiser, benefiting the Phoenix Rising FC youth program.
Sign Up For a Phoenix Rising Youth Camp
Whether you’re just starting or ready for an elite training program, we’re committed to elevating your skills and love for soccer.
The Premium Experience
Experience the next level of comfort and enjoyment. Our premium package offers the best value in the valley, with food, beverages, parking, and stunning views all included.
Stay Informed
Don’t miss the latest Phoenix Rising news. Check out our news page or subscribe to our newsletter below.
What We’re About
To inspire change and rise as one, igniting transformation through soccer.
Shop Rising
Fill your closet with the latest gear and wear your Phoenix Rising pride.
Latest News
Phoenix Rising FC Announces 2025 Broadcast Schedule, Expands Coverage with New Radio PartnershipsPress Release
Phoenix Rising Signs Academy Midfielder Jamison PingPress Release
Phoenix Rising Signs Defender Casey WallsPress Release
2025 Season Tickets
Season ticket members get the best price on tickets and the closest access to the team, with special member events that bring you face-to-face with the pros.